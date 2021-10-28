Faribault Ice Arena will be less busy this winter after the decision by Faribault Public Schools to not sponsor a Faribault High School girls hockey program for the upcoming season.
With practice slated to start Monday, Nov. 1 and games set to begin two weeks later, Faribault Public Schools Activities Director Kevin Kleiner said the team had received “just a couple of registrations as of a day or two ago.”
That led to Wednesday’s decision to put the girls hockey program on ice for at least the 2021-22 season.
“It’s a bummer for the girls we have that want to play,” Kleiner said. “We just don’t have a place for them to play, at least within our school district.”
Last season, Faribault competed only with a junior varsity team, and the Falcons still required the lending of opposing players due to a single-digit number of skaters. Kleiner said creating a schedule for this season was difficult, since many opponents were not eager to duplicate the experience of their players switching jerseys for a second season.
Without the possibility of sponsoring a Faribault High School team, the district then explored entering a co-op agreement with a neighboring district in possession of an existing girls hockey program.
Kleiner said the district reached out to both Northfield Public Schools and Waseca Public Schools, but that Faribault was rebuffed by both districts about the creation of a co-op agreement.
“They don’t have the need for it,” Kleiner said. “They have enough of their own players, which is how these things go. It works a lot better when there’s a mutual need for it, and in their estimation they don’t need us right now.”
A varsity co-op has to last a minimum of two years. Both school boards need to vote on the agreement, as does the Big 9 Conference and the region before the agreement can be submitted to the Minnesota State High School League. The MSHSL needs to receive the agreement 30 days prior to the start of the season.
Talks of a girls hockey co-op between Faribault and Northfield are not new. After the 2019-20 season, with the Falcons graduating the majority of their roster, Faribault and Northfield engaged in talks about creating a co-op.
Those discussions stalled in the summer of 2020, which led to last season’s JV-only schedule.
Even without any type of Faribault High School team this winter, Kleiner said Faribault Public Schools has no plans on leaving behind a girls hockey program in the future.
“We have the desire to have girls hockey as soon as next year again, whether that’s our own team or a co-op in some fashion,” Kleiner said. “We want to have girls hockey. It’s not a, ‘We don’t want it,’ type of scenario or anything like that. We’re fully behind it and we’ll have it as soon as the numbers or opportunity are there, whether that’s our own team or a co-op.”