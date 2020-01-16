The Falcons’ boys hockey team will be at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna on Saturday afternoon for a 3 p.m. game against the Huskies. The Falcons enter the game with a 10-3-2 record and a 3-2-2 record in the Big 9 Conference. A win would do wonders for them in the conference standings, where they currently trail six teams. Owatonna is one of those teams, with a 5-1 conference record and an 11-3 overall mark.
Recent results: It’s been a little bit of a mixed bag for Faribault lately. While it’s true the Falcons have only lost one game in the last month, they also played their way to two ties earlier this month, against Winona and Albert Lea. They did pick up two big wins in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic after Christmas, first defeating Cambridge-Isanti 6-0 and then topping Becker/Big Lake 4-2.
The Luverne Cardinals spoiled New Year’s Eve for the Falcons by winning the open division championship game 3-2, but Faribault took some of the sting off by defeating Austin on Jan. 4 and sneaking past Red Wing on Jan. 9.
Owatonna has won three of its last four, starting with an 11-0 blowout over Austin on Jan. 2, continuing with a 3-0 win over Rochester Mayo on Saturday and culminating in a 4-1 win over Farmington on Tuesday. So far, the Huskies’ only loss in 2020 was a 6-5 defeat at the hands of Rochester Century on Jan. 9.
Recent history: The two teams haven’t played each other yet this year, but the Huskies shut down the Falcons last year, winning 5-0 in Faribault.
1. Through 15 games this season Faribault has outscored its opponents 68-27. The Falcons have been at their strongest in the second period, which is the time frame during which they’ve tallied 28 goals across 15 games. The Falcons might need to do a little better against Owatonna, particularly early in the game, as the Huskies’ best period is the first, with a scoring margin of 26-8 over their opponents. The Huskies have shutout three opponents this season — including two in January alone — but the Falcons should be a tough challenge, as they’re averaging 4.53 goals per game this season and have yet to be shutout.
2. The Falcons aren’t the deepest team, but they have several players who are capable of scoring quickly and a number of solid defensemen. Zach Siegert and Zack Slinger lead the offense with 19 goals and 14 goals, respectively, while Jordan Nawrocki has scored nine. Grady Goodwin, Blake Vinar and Lucas Linnemann headline the defense, while Jake Dolter and Spencer Ell have split time in the net. Defensively, Faribault hasn’t allowed more than three goals in a game since a season-opening 5-3 loss to Northfield back on Nov. 21.
3. The Huskies have a trio of players who are threats on offense, including Dom Valento, Zach Kubicek and Collin Pederson. Valento has 12 goals this season, Kubicek has a team-high 14 goals and Pederson has scored 10. A dozen other players have scored at least one goal, while Zach Wiese has been strong in the net with a 91.4% save percentage. Collectively, the Huskies also have an impressive penalty kill percentage of 95.5%.