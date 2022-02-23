Game: Faribault (10-15) at New Prague (8-15-2), 7 p.m., Thursday.
Recent results: The Falcons finished the season losing three of their last four games, with three of those four results decided by one goal. The Trojans finished the year 1-2-1.
Last matchup: New Prague beat Faribault 6-0 at home back on Dec. 11.
1. Capitalize on opportunities
In the 6-0 loss at New Prague in December, the Trojans presented multiple opportunities for the Falcons. Faribault, however, finished 0-for-7 on the power play and surrendered a pair of shorthanded goals. That helped New Prague pull away with three goals in each of the second and third period.
This season, the Trojans are killing off only 73.1% of their penalties. Some of that is due to a difficult schedule against the Metro West Conference, but New Prague has still shown some considerable vulnerabilities while playing a man down.
In its last six games, Faribault has scored on 5 of 16 power plays, good for a 31.3% success rate.
2. Ride the hot first line
Part of that recent power-play success it attributable to the continued growth of Faribault's youthful top line.
Centered by sophomore Oliver Linnemann, eighth graders Jackson Kath and Tommy Kunze have evolved into legitimate scoring threats, no matter the competition.
That starts with Linnemann, who leads the Falcons with 15 goals and 19 assists in 24 games this year. He's notched at least one point in nine straight games, with at least a goal in six of those contests.
Kath, meanwhile, has helped out with 10 goals and 14 assists, with 12 of those 24 points coming in the last seven games. That includes game-winning goals against Mankato West and Rochester John Marshall. It's been a similar progression for Kunze, who's stacked out five of his 17 points this season in the last four games.
3. Keep the rematch magic rolling
Whether it comes down to Faribault's improvement over the course of the season or an ability to adjust to opponents, the Falcons have succeeded in flipping losses into wins in rematches.
In rematches this year, Faribault is 5-2, with the losses against Class A No. 11 Northfield and a 5-4 loss against Winona. The wins, meanwhile, came against Rochester John Marshall, Austin, Mankato West, Albert Lea and Red Wing. The Falcons lost the first games this season against Rochester John Marshall, Mankato West, Albert Lea and Red Wing.
If Faribault can turn a loss into a win for the fifth time this season, it has a spot locked up in Saturday's Section 1A semifinals in Rochester.