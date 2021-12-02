Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
The Faribault Daily News has also highlighted three key dates to watch for this season.
COACHES
Brent Lurken, 4th year
Assistant coaches: Brady Anfinson 4th year
ROSTER
Luke Alme, senior, F
Nathan Carroll, senior, F
Paul Kortsch, senior, F
Preston Leininger, senior, G
Laden Nerison, senior, G
Josh Schmidt, senior, F
Gavin Sommer, senior, G
Trevor Steberg, senior, G
Jase Graves, junior, G
AJ Higginbottom, junior G
Alex Lee, junior, F
Andrew Ramirez, junior F
Lorenzo Stucci, junior G
Connor Young, junior G
Zach Mason, sophomore, G
Colton Steberg, sophomore, G/F
KEY PLAYERS
Laden Nerison. Will be one of the top players in southeast Minnesota. Hiawatha Valley League All-Conference last season. Good defender and can score from 3 levels.
Trevor Steberg. HVL All-Conference honorable mention last season. Good 3-point shooter and high-effort defender.
Luke Alme. Strong rebounder and plays with energy. Good play strength to finish inside against taller defenders.
Paul Kortsch. 6-foot-9 post began to come into his own at the end of junior season. Has some good post moves and is working to extend range. Uses length to block and alter lots of shots.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Gavin Sommer. Good court vision and plays well in the open floor.
Preston Leininger. Will provide outside shooting.
Nathan Carroll will provide good post depth.
Josh Schmidt will bring energy to our full court press.
2020-21 RECAP
9-11 Overall. 5-8 HVL Conference. Lost to Waseca in second round of Section 2AA playoffs.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
New conference, new section. We expect to compete well in our first year in the Gopher Conference. Maple River and Hayfield will be favorites. We also expect to compete in Section 1A.
We are a veteran, senior led group that has high expectations for the season. The boys have been competing with great energy in practice this week. We expect to improve throughout the season and be playing our best basketball come playoff time.
COMPETITION
We hope to be one of the top teams in the conference and section. Hayfield, Goodhue, Southland and Lyle/Pacelli will all be top section opponents. We hope to be somewhere in that mix.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 2 — Medford at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Maple River
Friday, Dec. 17 — United South Central at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20 — Triton at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Lyle-Pacelli, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27-Tuesday, Dec. 28 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at TCU Tournament
Friday, Jan. 7 — Blooming Prairie at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Randolph at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Bethlehem Academy at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 — Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Hayfield at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 — St. Peter at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 — Medford at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Schaeffer Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26 — Gopher Conference Championship, TBD