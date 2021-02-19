In the penultimate dual meet of the regular season, the Faribault boys swimming and diving team lost 92-70 against Mankato East/Loyola on Thursday night in a virtual meet.
The individual highlights for the Falcons included senior Tanner Longshore speeding to first in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.04 seconds and second in the 100 freestyle in in 53.65 seconds. Freshman James Hoisington also motored to third place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.73 and freshman Elliot Daschner did the same in the 500 freestyle in 6:25.39, with freshman Simon Thatcher (6:30.96) and freshman Viggo Baum (6:58.44) following close behind.
"We continue to improve and had a really nice meet against Mankato East," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "Our distance swimmers had a very good night along with Tanner's sprinting and James Hoisington's breaststroke, but all the guys are swimming very well."
Faribault finishes the regular season Thursday, Feb. 25, in a virtual meet against Rochester John Marshall.