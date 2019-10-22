The 2019-2020 athletic season is well underway at Shattuck-St. Mary's. Between now and the end of the athletic season, we’ll provide a weekly update on the state of Sabre athletics.
Week of Oct. 15 - Oct. 22
Boys hockey
The Sabres' Prep team is playing so well that they can’t even break a winning streak with a loss. Dating from Sept. 22 to Oct. 19, SSM railed off a 12-game winning streak outscoring its opponents to a video-game-like 74-28. Then, the Sabres tied with MAP South Sunday by a final score of 4-4.
Jackson Kunz, a native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, sits atop the goal leaderboard with 11. Will Traeger, a native of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, and Lucas Coon, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, have been impressive as well with eight goals apiece. Artem Shlaine, a native of Moscow, Russia, leads the team with 15 assists.
MN Blades comes to Faribault to close out SSM’s four-game homestand 7 p.m. Wednesday. The matchup concludes the Sabres’ October schedule.
Girls hockey
On the other end of the hockey spectrum, the SSM girls have rattled off eight straight wins. The Sabres, who went undefeated in last weekend’s National Invitational Tournament in Blaine, Minnesota, have outscored their opponents 41-17 during their eight-game winning streak.
The National Invitational Tournament concluded the Sabres’ October. They will resume play Nov. 2 against Chicago Mission at home.
Annapolis, Maryland’s Lacey Eden and Milton, Massachusetts’ Casey O’Brien lead the Sabres with 13 and 11 goals, respectively. Makenna Webster, a native of St. Louis Missouri, leads Sabres in assists (16).
Boys soccer
After winning its home/season opener 3-1 Saturday, Sept. 14 against FC United Soccer Club (Northfield, Illinois), the U19 boys team took the road and defeated Indiana Fire Academy 1-0 in Westfield, Ind. Sept. 21. Carson Pina was responsible for the lone goal in the Sabres’ second DA Cup victory.
Bringing a 2-0 record home to Faribault, the Sabres fell 3-2 to conference foe Saint Louis FC in their home opener Sept. 28.
The Sabres then hit the road to Arizona for a conference matchup against Real Salt Lake Sept. 5, falling 2-0.
They traveled to Sporting Kansas City for a conference matchup Oct. 19 and will return home for a rematch against Saint Louis FC in a DA Cup game Saturday, Oct. 26.
The DA Cup will run in three stages concurrently with the Academy regular season to determine a DA Cup champion as well as Academy Playoff wild card berths for down the road.
The tournament begins with the Fall Group Stage as U16/17 and U18/19 teams play in regional groups to advance to the 32-team Winter Cup. Those 32 teams compete in eight four-team groups at the Winter Cup in Bradenton, Florida, during the traditional Winter Showcase event. The eight group winners advance to play in the Spring Cup Championship in an eight-team knockout bracket. Teams that are eliminated throughout the DA Cup will still continue to play meaningful games that could lead to wild card berths for the end-of-season tournament.
More information on the USSDA's changes can be found at USSoccerDA.com.
Girls soccer
The girls program is not a part of the USSDA in 2019 as it was in recent years. The Sabres will play an independent schedule, which began with a 2-1 win Sept. 7 at Rush WI and Sept. 8 at North Shore United Blue.
SSM has been off since Sept. 22. It returns to action Saturday, Nov. 2 hosting Iowa Rush 2001.
Golf
The Sabres participated in the FCWT Open at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson, Wisconsin last weekend. Scores will be posted as they become available.
A complete schedule of SSM athletics can be found at ssmathletics.org/landing/index