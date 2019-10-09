Cardinals win homecoming match, defeat New Life Academy
It’s homecoming week for Bethlehem Academy, which usually provokes a boost of energy to the court for the home team.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals (8-12 overall, 4-1 conference) needed every bit of it in defeating New Life Academy (13-8 overall, 4-2 conference) in a close, back-and-forth match that ended at 25-23, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-17.
“We played very well tonight! Our serve receive was solid, passing well off some tough serves. Kate, Haley and Lexi all had great nights with double-digit kills and high hitting percentages,” said head coach Christine Bothun. “Our setters did a great job placing the ball and engaging all of our hitters in the offense.
From the start, it was apparent the Cardinals were reading the Eagles’ defense well, exploiting gaps on their end of the court.
“We found holes and threw them out of system. They had a couple of strong attackers of their own,” said Bothun. “We did a nice job reading them and digging up some pretty tough balls. It was great to see the communication, energy and determination on the court tonight. It was a nice homecoming win.”
Haley Lang led BA with a team-high 16 kills and 30 digs. Kate Trump followed with 12 kills and five digs, while Lexi Boyd finished with 10 kills. Kennedy Tutak had six kills, five assists and four digs, while Kaitlyn Kotek chipped in with 11 digs and two kills. Brianna Radatz was second with 26 digs.
The Cardinals are back in action 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Hayfield.
BA 3, NLA 1
BA — 25 25 23 25
NLA — 23 21 25 17
BA statistics — Kills: Haley Lang 16, Kate Trump 12, Lexi Boyd 10, Kennedy Tutak 6, Reagan Kangas 2, Kaitlyn Kotek 2, Lindsay Hanson 1 … Digs: Lang 30, Radatz 26, Kangas 13, Kotek 11, Hunt 5, Trump 5, Tutak 4, Hanson 3, Grace Ashley 3, Boyd 3 … Blocks: Lang 3, Tutak 2, Trump 2, Boyd 1, Hanson 1 … Assists: Kangas 13, Kotek 9, Radatz 1 … Aces: Kotek 2, Lang 1, Hunt 1, Trump 1
FHS CC place first, lose tiebreaker
The Faribault cross country boys and girls teams competed in the Mankato East Cross Country Varsity Invitational Tuesday. The boys, who have their sights set on a Big 9 championship, finished neck-and-neck with Mankato East, quite literally.
The Faribault boys finished in a first-place tie with Cougars, sharing the top spot with 48 points on the leaderboard. When teams tie, the tiebreaker goes to the team’s sixth runner. Whoever’s No. 6 places higher wins. Unfortunately, Faribault finished on the wrong side of the sixth-runner tiebreaker, but that didn’t deter a great performance from the Falcons.
Seniors Mitchell Hanson (17:07) and Ethan Krueger (17:25) placed fourth and fifth in the meet, respectively. Sophomore Thomas Malecha (17:41) finished 11th, while junior Tanner Longshore (17:42) followed right behind him at 12th. Sophomore Brody Enger (17:45) finished 16th.
On the girls side, the Falcons finished in second place behind Owatonna with 72 points. Senior Madelyn Skjeveland placed third (19:49). Gabrielle Yetzer (21:02), also a senior, finished 10th with eighth-grader Mariana Foxhoven (21:08) taking 11th. Sophomore Felicity Foxhoven (21:35) finished 17th.
Girls team results
1. Owatonna 60, 2. Faribault 72, 3. Mankato West 85, 4. Visitation 108, 5. Waseca 109, 6. Mankato East 113, 7. Waconia 137
Top five girls individuals
1. Ella Dufault (Waseca) 19:19, 2. Carsyn Brady (Owatonna) 19:41, 3. Madelyn Skjeveland (Faribault) 19:49, 4. Margaret Dalseth (Visitation) 20:15, 5. Sadie Grunau (Visitation) 20:25
Boys team results
1. Mankato East 48, 2. Faribault 48, 3. Owatonna 50, 4. Waseca 105, 5. Waconia 126, 6. Mankato West 137, 7. Maple River 197
Top five boys individuals
1. Jett Oachs (Mankato East) 16:28, 2. Preston Meier (Owatonna) 16:48, 3. Andrew Johnson (Mankato East) 17:03, 4. Mitchell Hanson (Faribault) 17:07, 5. Ethan Krueger (Faribault) 17:25
MSAD volleyball team shows adaptability
The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf volleyball team didn’t come out on top Tuesday against Immanuel Lutheran Tuesday, but head coach Tabitha Anderson left the gym proud of her girls for showing versatility.
“We didn’t win the game, but I have to say that I’m so proud of the girls for being very flexible with the changes in positions and rotations,” said Anderson. “Our main setter was out due to an ankle injury. My second string players did fantastic! They did much better with coverage! They were able to save more balls this game. We had parents night for all of our girls and honored our sole senior, Catherine Salvador-Gomez. She and her leadership skills will be sorely missed! Now I can say we are ready for the GPSD tournament this weekend.”
The Trojans lost by scores of 13-25, 19-25, 17-25. They return to the court Friday and Saturday at the GPSD Volleyball Tournament at Wisconsin School for the Deaf.
MSAD statistics — Kills: Javanna Johnson 4, Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez 3, Amber Hamilton 1, Javada Johnson 1 … Digs: Brooklyn Roggow 24, Javanna Johnson 24, Holly Sheets 15, Esther Olakunle 8, Hamilton 6 … Assists: Javada Johnson 3, Roggow 2, Hamilton 1 … Aces: Olakunle 5, Johnson 1