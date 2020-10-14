The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team dropped its third consecutive match to start the season Tuesday night at home, where it lost in straight sets 25-19, 25-17, 27-15 against Cannon Falls.
Tessa Erlandson paced the Knights attack with nine kills, Stella Rechtzigel slammed four kills in addition to rising for two blocks, and Julia Dahl and Grace Nystuen both contributed three kills. Josi Quam dished out 18 assists in addition to lunging for nine digs, while Rachel Ryan and Erlandson also picked up nine digs, and Leah Berg and Julia Dahl both added six digs apiece.
Kenyon-Wanamingo will have the rest of the week off before traveling Monday, Oct. 19, to play at Pine Island.
BA vs. Hayfield
Bethlehem Academy won its second match in a row to start the season Tuesday, when it surged past Hayfield 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25 in Faribault.
Individual statistics or any additional information was not available as of publication. BA will travel next to play at Class A No. 2 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday night.
Bucs, Falcons sit out
Both the Faribault and W-E-M volleyball teams were forced to postpone matches originally scheduled for Tuesday. The Falcons were set to host Rochester John Marshall, while the Buccaneers were slated to play at United South Central.
Neither match has been rescheduled as of publication, and both teams are set to return to the court Thursday. W-E-M will host Bethlehem Academy, while Faribault will host Mankato East.