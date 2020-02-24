BLUE EARTH — From unquestioned state-title contenders to eager youngsters making their first appearance, the Medford wrestling will be sending six individuals to the MSHSL Class A state tournament starting in St. Paul on Friday.
Bottom line, the Tigers went to work in Blue Earth.
In total, Medford secured a pair of Section 2-A championships and four second place finishes.
Top-ranked Willie VonRuden flexed his muscles in the 152-pound bracket and swept his way to a title, capping the day with a 10-2 major decision victory over No. 7-ranked Caden Ochsendorf of Maple River.
Defending 113-pound state champion Charley Elwood also finished undefeated and will enter the big tournament ranked second in the state with a 19-1 record.
Tenth-ranked Tate Hermes (145 pounds), Josiah Hedensten (160), Brennon Hoffman (220) and Gavin Hermes (285) each placed second and will be making the short trip to the Xcel Energy Centre as well.
Hoffman’s final bout was perhaps the most heart-pounding of the day as the junior survived a tight 3-2 decision over Nick Lawrence in the do-or-die true second place match.
Gavin Hermes also kept Medford fans on the edge of their seats by pulling off a 4-2 victory in the silver medal round against Armani Tucker of Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Other area wrestling results:
A pair of Blooming Prairie High School students stayed true to their seeds and captured individual championships for the Westfield co-operative program in Blue Earth as well.
Colton Krell, who is ranked third in the state at 195 pounds, needed just two easy wins to punch his ticket north. After securing a double-bye into the semifinals, he pinned Matt Thofson in the first period before defeating Luke Mertens by technical fall in the title round. The BP senior will be making his fourth appearance in St. Paul in search of his first state championship.
Fifth-ranked Dylan Nirk cruised to the championship with back-to-back wins by fall, but met his match against Tucker in the heavyweight finals and needed a 4-2 sudden-victory to bring home the title.
Krell and Nirk are the only two Razorbacks that will compete at state.
As for NRHEG, Ralph Roesler upset No. 4-ranked Wyatt Simon in the championship round at 170 pounds and will be the lone representative at the Class A individual tournament for the Panthers.