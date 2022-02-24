New Prague's experience and firepower overwhelmed Faribault, and the No. 4 seeded Trojans emerged with a 7-1 victory over the No. 5 seeded Falcons in the 11-team Section 1A boys hockey quarterfinals Thursday night in a packed New Prague Community Center Ice Arena.
But the Falcons went down fighting.
"The boys worked hard right to the end," Faribault head coach Dan Pumper said. "I'm really appreciative of their positive attitude and their work ethic."
Pumper said New Prague plays a tougher schedule than the Falcons against Class AA schools in the Twin Cities.
"They're a really good team, and they were obviously the better team tonight," Pumper said. "They're older and more experienced definitely."
New Prague jumped to a 3-0 lead after one period and increased it to 5-0 in the second period before Faribault scored midway through.
Sophomore center Oliver Linnemann scored it for the Falcons. He stole the puck off a Trojan defenseman's stick near the New Prague blue line, went in on a breakaway, deked the goalie to the right and shot it into the open side at 9:47 of the second period to cut the lead to 5-1.
Linnemann finished as the Falcons leading scorer this season with 16 goals and 19 assists for 35 points.
But the Trojans increased their lead to 6-1 on a goal with 27 seconds to play in the second period and they finished off the scoring at the 7:37 mark of the third period for the 7-1 win.
"We kind of got away from our normal game," Pumper said. "Obviously the situation got to be a little too much for some of them right away.
"And then we settled in. We played a really good stretch in the second. They moved the puck well. Just the scoreboard doesn't reflect it."
New Prague out shot Faribault 36-20 with Faribault senior goalie Seamus O'Connor making 29 saves in his final game between the pipes.
"Seamus was awfully good," Pumper said. "He's athletic and works hard."
The Falcons graduate six seniors: goalies O'Connor and Jack Knutson, defenseman Jax Bokman, and forwards Keaton Ginter, Nathan Menard and Riley Hustvedt.
"It's a shame to see them go," Pumper said. "But they helped the younger guys get their heads screwed on and get them in the right direction. Any future success will be because of the leadership they had for us this year.
"We have a very young team. Get them in the weight room, and go from there. Now they know what they have to do."
In other quarterfinal games Thursday, No. 1 seeded Northfield defeated No. 8 seeded Red Wing 7-2, No. 3 seeded Albert Lea defeated No. 6 seeded La Crescent-Hokah 4-3 and No. 2 seeded Rochester Lourdes defeated No. 7 seeded Winona 5-1.
Faribault finishes the season 10-16.
New Prague, which improved to 9-15-2, shut out Faribault 6-0 during the regular season.
New Prague 7, Faribault 1
1 2 3 T
Faribault 0 1 0 1
New Prague 3 3 1 7
Shots on Goal
Team 1 2 3 Total
Faribault 9 8 3 20
New Prague 14 15 7 36
Power Plays
Team PP PIM
Faribault 0-6 14
New Prague 2-6 14
1st Period Summary
3:26 New Prague Will Andersen (John Schmidt)
10:13 New Prague Willy Seymour (Layton Kuehner, Luke Portner)
12:25 New Prague Luke Portner Goal (John Schmidt), PP
2nd Period Summary
5:21 New Prague John Schmidt (Willy Seymour, Kai Johnson)
5:51 New Prague Willy Seymour (Owen Wilkins, Ryan Brinkhaus)
7:47 Faribault Oliver Linnemann (Luke Portner)
3rd Period Summary
7:37 New Prague Max Hanzel (Owen Wilkins), PP