The Hayfield girls basketball team did what no team has done so far this season: they went into Waterville and defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
The Vikings had a slim 23-21 lead going into halftime, and although the Bucs had a one-point lead midway through the second half, the upset-minded Vikings weren’t deterred. Instead, they closed the game on a 12-3 run, ultimately winning by a score of 44-36 and handing WEM just its second loss of the season.
“It was a tough night tonight,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “Hayfield played very hard and took it to us right from the beginning. Offensively, we had a tough night shooting the ball. We just couldn’t seem to get into any kind of rhythm.”
The Bucs shot just 25% on the night and made only 3 of 20 attempts from 3-point range. WEM also went just 5 of 12 at the free throw line.
“We didn’t play with the kind of energy and focus we needed tonight, and that ultimately falls on me,” added Kaus. “Moving forward, we will be better because of this.”
Toryn Richards led the Bucs with nine points, followed by Brielle Bartelt with eight, Ellie Ready with seven, Trista Hering with five, Kylie Pittmann with five and Payten Polzin with two.
Hering had a strong night on defense with seven blocks and 11 defensive rebounds, along with three rebounds on the offensive end. Richards finished with seven rebounds and three assists, and Pittmann and Lindsay Condon each grabbed three rebounds.
With the win, Hayfield improved to 10-10 on the season and 3-8 in the Gopher Conference, while WEM dropped to 18-2 overall and 10-1 in the Gopher Conference.
WEM will host St. Peter (15-4) on Monday.