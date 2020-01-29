Faribault’s boys hockey team hosted the Big 9 Conference’s first-place Rochester Century Panthers on Tuesday night, and the Falcons got off to a good start by holding the Panthers scoreless in the first period while scoring a goal of their own.
But the Panthers found their offensive rhythm in the second period and broke the game wide open thanks to five goals. Faribault was unable to climb out of the 5-1 hole and ended up losing 6-2.
The game started pretty quietly and remained a defensive struggle for much of the first period. The Falcons’ Noah Murphy finally broke the scoreless tie about 13 minutes into the game with an even-strength goal on an assist from Jordan Nawrocki.
When the first intermission came, the Falcons were clinging to that 1-0 lead, but it didn’t last too long. The Panthers wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard in the second period, starting with a goal by Gavin Gunderson just 45 seconds into the period.
Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth gave Century the lead with a goal at the 6:59 mark, then assisted three teammates on three more goals that all came in the final four minutes of the period.
Faribault’s Leighton Weasler scored an unassisted, even-strength goal at the 3:10 mark of the third period, but the Panthers’ defense held, and Century even added a sixth and final goal less than two minutes after Weasler’s goal to go back up by four.
Joey Malugani finished with two goals and two assists for the Panthers (14-4-1 overall, 9-0 Big 9 Conference), while Bielenberg-Howarth scored one goal and assisted on four others.
The Panthers outshot the Falcons 13-8 in the first period and were even more aggressive in their five-goal second period, when they attempted 20 shots while holding Faribault to just five shots on the goal. In the end, Century attempted 47 shots on the goal, while Faribault attempted only 19.
The Falcons (12-5-2, 5-3-2 Big 9) will look to bounce back when they travel to Mankato West (12-7, 7-4 Big 9) on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.