Twelve runs in the top of the fifth inning Monday in Waterville allowed Maple River to run away with a decisive opening day victory.
After scoring two runs in both of the top of the first and top of the second, Maple River added five runs in the top of the fourth before its explosive fifth innings. The Buccaneers scored two runs apiece in the bottom of the third and bottom of the fifth.
WEM's game Tuesday at Mankato Loyola was cancelled, so the next scheduled contest is Thursday's clash at home against Blooming Prairie.