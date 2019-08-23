Legacy Golf and Faribault Golf Club held their respective club championships over consecutive weekends this month.
At Legacy on Aug. 10-11, Derek Guertin was the Championship Flight winner with a 3-over-par score of 147 over 36 holes.
"I had a four-shot lead and didn’t have a target score, but planned on evaluating after the first nine holes," Guertin said. "I had a one shot lead after the first nine on Sunday. I set a target of 36 for the final round.
Guertin only managed a 38, but a closing birdie gave him the two-shot win. Guertin hit a 5 iron over a big tree from 210 yards out to 10 feet and made the putt.
It pushed him over the hump after some close calls at victory.
"I haven’t won anything significantly since high school tournaments but had finished top three in both this tournament and the City Championship in previous years," Guertin said.
Some highlights for Guertin included an 8 iron to the par-5 17th hole to set up an eagle on day one.
More winners from Legacy include:
- First Flight: Randy White
- Second Flight: Scott Westerhouse
- Third Flight: JJ Marquardt
- Fourth Flight: Don Topness
- Women's Flight: Sue Wilcox
Schmitz wins Faribault GC Championship flight
Alex Schmitz pulled off the three-peat in the Championship Flight at the Faribault Golf Club Championship Aug. 17-18.
The Faribault High School boys golf coach fired a 36-hole score of 1-over-par 145 to edge Jordan Dickey (146) and Cole Dickey (149). The Dickeys were two behind Schmitz last year. Jordan Dickey was runner up in 2017.
"We were neighbors for 10 years and I've been best friends with those boys," Schmitz said of the friendly rivalry with the brothers Dickey.
In fact, Schmitz and Austin Dickey are regular playing partners at team tournaments. The duo tied for 20th out of 79 teams on Monday at the Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Four-Ball at Madden's on Gull Lake in Brainerd.
For his win in Faribault, Schmitz pocketed $50 with Austin Dickey netting $40 and Cole Dickey $30.
Schmitz said it got interesting down the stretch as he and A. Dickey each alternated a birdie and a bogey.
After beginning the day with a multi-shot lead, it was down to one going into the par-4 18th hole. His drive missed the fairway and was stymied by a tree.
When the final group approached the green, Schmitz was playing his fourth shot out of the sand with Dickey greenside in three.
Dickey missed his chip short, freeing Schmitz up to hit "one of my best bunker shots," to within tap-in range for a bogey. Dickey missed the long par putt to give Schmitz the win.
Schmitz' pupil on the FHS golf team, Keaton Ginter, fired a 167 to win the junior division.
Remaining top finishers:
- Ladies Flight: Lori Boyle 181 ($40)
- Derby: Austin Dickey
- First Flight: Kayleb Lassche ($50), Steve Hunter ($40), Dave McIntyre ($30)
- Second Flight: David Brunello ($50), Scott Bisping ($40), Richard Dicks ($30)
- Third Flight: Hugh Eggler ($50), Jake Fritz ($40), Norm Morse ($30)
- Fourth Flight: Dan Behrens ($50), Paul Gray ($40), Dan Culhane ($30)
- Fifth Flight: Eric Kaiser ($50), Seth Prescher ($40), Tom Kelley ($30)
- Sixth Flight: Jerry Robicheau ($50), Scott Ruthig ($40), Ed Dusbabek ($30)
- Ladies NET: Ruth Hofmeister ($30)
- Junior Champion: Keaton Ginter 167