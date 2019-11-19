Ally Peterson has played in tense section finals and a pair of state tournaments, but that didn't make Monday morning's scene at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School any less daunting.
In those previous experiences on the volleyball court, Peterson had large crowds watching her do what she does best — slam balls where the opposition isn't. Monday, though, the senior attracted a crowd for a different reason: to watch her sign her letter of intent to play volleyball at Division I Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
"It was kind of weird being the only one with all the attention on me," Peterson said. "It was kind of scary, but it was pretty cool overall and pretty fun to just experience something like that."
After Peterson signed, she took pictures with her parents, Paul and Lisa, in addition to her volleyball coaches and anyone in attendance that asked for one.
That final group was larger than she was expecting.
"It was kind of crazy to see how many people came just to watch me sign a little piece of paper," Peterson said. "It's kind of weird how it is that important, but it was really nice how a bunch of my friends and teammates that were there to see me do this and were there supporting me."
Through her career, Peterson notched a total of 1,705 kills, 1,175 digs, 158 blocks, 121 aces and 43 assists, with the kill and dig totals setting program records.
Even though Peterson made the decision to attend Belmont, where the academic all-state honoree said she's still undecided in what she'll major in, the process of physically signing over her commitment Monday marked the emotional end of her recruitment process.
"It kind of felt like the last thing to check off my list and now it's official," Peterson said. "It's just another thing I don't have to worry about and it's just a matter of time before I'm at Belmont and everything is done here."