On senior night Tuesday, the Faribault girls soccer team rewarded its leadership with a 3-0 victory against Cannon Falls.
After peppering the Bomber net with shots throughout the first half, the Falcons broke through on the scoreboard in the second half with Paige Ross' shot into the top-right corner off an assist from Skylar Bertram.
Shortly after that, Ross scored again to push the advantage to 2-0 off an assist from Mercedes Huerta.
Skylar Bertram was able to beat a defender off the dribble down the left wing and then loft her shot over the goalie's head and into the net. From there, Faribault's defense iced the game away.
"We maintained possession for a lot of the second half," Faribault coach Maddie Wertish said, "Cannon Falls had some close through balls but our defensive line and Ainsley Howells as keeper were able to prevent any close calls."
Faribault finished the night with a total of 23 shots on goal, with Wertish saying the majority of those came from Huerta, Bertram, Sydne Bauer and Regan Vogelsberg.
"It was excellent to see the girls confident in their play and having fun," Wertish said. "We’ve worked really hard to get to this point and the girls deserved this win! I’m proud of their hard work and perseverance tonight and excited to take on JM this Thursday."