The season was reaching a breaking point, and for the Faribault boys soccer team, that stressor might have shaken loose the offensive cobwebs.
Entering the regular-season finale Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Mankato East, Faribault was in danger of falling out of contention of benefitting from a home game in the Section 2A tournament. Then, the Falcons toppled the Cougars, a Big 9 Conference and section opponent, with a five-goal outburst.
With the first-round section home game secure, seventh-seeded Faribault continued its offensive ascendance Monday night at Bruce Smith Field, where it knocked out 10th-seeded New Ulm with a 3-1 victory.
"Apparently they like pressure," Faribault coach Brendan Cox said.
The combined eight goals in the last two games for the Falcons are only one off their season total of nine entering that stretch. What changed besides the amplified stakes? The youngsters and varsity newcomers populating the top of the team's formation matured.
The first goal-scorer Monday night was freshman Cristian Escobar, who chased down a through ball into the left side of the box and snuck a shot between the New Ulm goalkeeper and the near post only three minutes, 36 seconds after the opening whistle.
Five minutes late, New Ulm tied the game 1-1 with a shot from outside the box that ricocheted off the crossbar and straight down into the net. Faced with that pressure, the Falcons retook the lead with 23:13 left in the first half, when sophomore Alex Turcios collected a loose ball at the back post following a corner kick and slammed his shot into the back of the net.
With 6:59 left in the first half, junior Luis Martinez collected a cross from junior Yeferson Salguero to push the advantage to 3-1 before halftime.
"We've gotten better over the season, because right away we didn't have that much chemistry," Turcios said. "Towards the end we started playing together."
The reason for that early lack of chemistry is because this group of attacking Falcons have never played together on the varsity stage. Last year, Faribault's high-powered offense was fueled by a large smattering of seniors.
After that group graduated, the Falcons started this year with a nearly entirely new and inexperienced collection of faces.
"It was hard at first," Escobar said. "I didn't adjust (quickly) because it's a whole different game. It's so much faster compared to JV, but we got used to it and did what we had to do."
The first step, Escobar said, was the second game of the season, when Faribault raced past Red Wing 5-1 with the help of a pair of goals each from Escobar and Salguero. Against the meat of the Big 9 schedule that followed, however, the Falcons struggled to replicate that performance.
In the six games proceeding the win against Red Wing, Faribault scored only four times — once in a 2-1 loss against Rochester John Marshall and three times in a 3-0 victory against winless Albert Lea.
"It's difficult," Cox said. "We had some really good goal-scorers for us last year that handled the brunt of our offense, so everyone else really had to figure that out. It was a matter of guys deciding they wanted to have that role, and that's a big responsibility for some of these kids at this age to figure out who takes that.
"You could definitely see it wearing on these guys as they were grinding throughout the season, just really trying to come into that responsibility and bear that for us," the coach continued. "Now guys want it, and that's a lot of fun to see them accepting it, taking it and running with it."
Cox said he saw his players and system click into place during the 5-2 victory against Mankato East to close the regular season and continue to function close to optimally Monday night, when the Falcons were more than capable of adding a handful more goals onto the final scoreline.
The rejuvenated offense will face a tough test in the Section 2A quarterfinals Wednesday, when Faribault will travel to take on second-seeded Mankato West, which cruised to a 5-0 victory in Faribault on Oct. 2 and is coming of a 6-0 battering of Southwest Minnesota Christian in its first-round matchup Monday night.
Even if it's only been a couple weeks since that regular-season meeting, though, Cox believes his team has evolved a level or two since the previous matchup.
"I think it's every coach's dream to get to this point of the season and be able to say we're starting to peak," Cox said. "I think everything kind of clicked for us last Tuesday in our last regular-season game against East. They just really seemed to — things started making sense. This was a really inexperienced team from the beginning, so to have everything fall into place right now is a lot of fun and they're gaining confidence and understanding in what their strengths are and everything like that, so it's a lot of fun to watch them play now and put everything together."