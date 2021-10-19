The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team rebounded from losing the third set Monday night at home to hold off Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in a back-and-forth fourth set and wrap up a 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 30-28 victory.
Tessa Erlandson tied for the team lead in digs with 20 for the Knights, in addition to her 11 kills, two aces, three assists and one block ace. Julia Dahl also dropped back to provide 20 digs in addition to her six kills, while Rachel Ryan tallied 17 digs to go with three assists and two aces.
Leah Berg led Kenyon-Wanamingo with 12 kills and four block aces. Stella Rechtzigel also paired 10 kills with a block ace, and Josi Quam mixed a team-high 22 assists with 13 digs, seven kills and two aces.
WEM, meanwhile, was paced by defensively by Josie Volkmann, who ended the night with a team-high 32 digs to go with a solo block and a block assist. She also racked up four aces.
Mikaya Schuster dished out 34 assists along with placing three aces, while both of Riley Sammon and Alex Heuss finished with a team-high 12 kills. Alayna Atherton added 11 kills, while Claire Bohlen mixed eight kills with two aces and 22 digs.
Both teams were in action again Tuesday night, with WEM traveling to Blooming Prairie and Kenyon-Wanamingo hosting Triton. The Knights then finish their season Monday, Oct. 25 with a home match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Buccaneers finish their regular season Thursday night with a home match against United South Central and Monday, Oct. 25 with a home match against Maple River.