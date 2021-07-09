The Faribault Lakers jumped in front early Wednesday night against the Red Wing Aces at Bell Field in Faribault and never looked back in a non-league matchup.
With close to its full roster available, Faribault won 4-2 by scoring twice in the bottom of the first, once in the second and once in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead before Red Wing eventually scratched a couple late runs across.
Blake Langerud singled four times out of the leadoff spot to score a pair of runs and drive in another, while all of Jack Jandro, Joey Grote and Nate Rost finished with a pair of hits.
On the mound, Tyler Francis started and fired five scoreless innings to earn the win while surrendering only two hits and a walk. He struck out a pair of batters.
Zach Van Thomme pitched three innings of relief and allowed a pair of unearned runs on four hits and two walks, before Nick Rost notched the save by striking out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Faribault (7-5) returned to Dakota-Rice-Scott League action Friday night at home against Webster (4-9), and next travels to play at Veseli (0-14) at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for another league contest.