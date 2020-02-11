No matter how a hockey game goes, players are generally able to control at least two things: their attitude and their effort.
That’s something that Faribault boys hockey coach Dean Weasler has been preaching to his team all season, and he preached that message again on Monday night after the Falcons came up short in a 5-2 loss to the Owatonna Huskies.
“Owatonna is a good team with a lot of depth, so I was really proud of our guys for getting after it and for playing a very simple game,” Weasler said. “I thought we were able to take advantage of some opportunities, and I felt that our team really played a very solid game and that we stuck to the things we’re good at. Most importantly, I thought we had a good attitude and played with a lot of effort, and those are the two things we can always control.”
The Huskies struck first barely a minute into the game, but the Faribault defense took over from there and did a great job of keeping the Falcons in the game.
Weasler’s son Leighton then took advantage of one of the opportunities his dad alluded to by scoring a power play goal 10 and a half minutes into the game to tie the score at 1-1.
The younger Weasler also played a big role in the Falcons’ next goal, as he assisted Zach Siegert on the play that gave Faribault a 2-1 lead.
But the Huskies rallied late in the second period and kept the momentum going into the third period, with Dom Valento and Tanner Stendel each scoring two goals and helping Owatonna to the 5-2 win.
“I think we played a very good game,” added Coach Weasler. “We handled the puck very well, we didn’t have a whole lot of turnovers and we got the puck out when needed to. I also thought we did a good job of making some adjustments on the fly based on the type of forecheck Owatonna was running, and the boys did a great job of implementing it right away and using the center more than using the glass. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a couple of bounces when we needed them, but the guys definitely worked hard.”
The Falcons are now 15-7-2 on the year and 8-5-2 in the Big 9, with just one game remaining in the regular season: a Thursday home game against the struggling Austin Packers (1-20 overall, 0-14 Big 9).
With only the one game remaining before the playoffs, Weasler feels his team is in a pretty good spot.
“We just need to maintain our composure as we’ve done through the majority of the season,” Weasler said. “The kids have done a really good job over the last several games. They’re paying attention to what they’re doing, and they understand how their actions affect everybody else, positively and negatively. We’ve done a much better job of staying in check when it comes to our emotions, and we need to keep that up in the games ahead.”