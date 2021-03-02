BOYS BASKETBALL
United South Central 69, Bethlehem Academy 51
A 28-28 deadlock at halftime turned into the Riley Staloch show for USC, which was able to outscore Bethlehem Academy by 18 points in the second half thanks to Staloch's total of 27 points.
The Cardinals were led offensively by Justin Simones' 18 points, Brady Strodtman added 10 points, Elliot Smith provided nine points and six rebounds, Bo Dienst added five points and six rebounds and Kade Robb dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds in addition to his two points.
"We started out well and did a great job dishing and handling pressure," Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager said. "We let their reachiness and digs get us out of system. At those moments we need to take a breath and remember how we got to the point we did. Regroup and we will rise above. This is a great group of boys and I’m happy with how hard they work."
BA was back in action Tuesday night at home against WEM, and next plays Saturday at New Ulm Cathedral.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethlehem Academy 48, Kenyon-Wanamingo 27
A lights-out defensive effort in Kenyon lifted the Cardinals to their second win in the last three games.
K-W was limited to a 21% shooting percentage from the field and made only 2 of 26 attempts from 3-point range, which allowed Bethlehem Academy to build a 23-10 halftime lead.
Offensively, the Cardinals were led by 14 points from Kate Trump, who hit 2 of 5 3-pointers and dished out four assists, in addition to 10 points via Malia Hunt, who also grabbed four rebounds. Mercedes Huerta added eight points and five assists as well.
BA traveled to play at WEM on Tuesday, and next plays Friday night at home against Maple River.
WRESTLING
WEM/JWP Triangular
NRHEG 38, WEM/JWP 31
The Panthers started off their evening strong, pulling off a section win and avenging their loss earlier in the season against the ever-scrappy Grizzlies.
It was a back-and-forth dual, with WEM/JWP jumping out to a 10-0 lead before wins by Annabelle Petsinger (120; fall) and Aidan Schlaak (126; 17-4 major decision) evened out the score. Wins by Deven Parpart (145; 10-2 decision), Clay Stenzel (152; fall), Thor Routh (160; fall), George Roesler (182; fall), and Makota Misgen (285; fall) were enough to tilt the dual in the Panthers' favor.
Zach Quast (106; fall), Carson Petry (113; 13-2 major decision), Gavin Krause (138; 7-2 decision), Jack Morsching (170; fall), Kurtis Crosby (195; 3-2 decision), and Keegan Kuball (220; 6-0 decision) picked up wins for WEM/JWP.
Sibley East 57, WEM/JWP 14
The Grizzlies' dual with the Wolverines also didn't end up going in their favor.
Jack Cahill (160; 13-6 decision) picked up his first win of the evening while Crosby (20-5 tech fall) and Kuball (fall) earned their second.
The Grizzlies (2-15) return to the mat Thursday in a dual with Westfield (9-14).