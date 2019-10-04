In a year where parity reigned supreme in the Big 9 conference, it was fitting that Faribault and Northfield came down to the wire Thursday night at Bahl Field in what was each teams’ last regular season game.
In the end, Northfield (10-1-2, 8-1-2) came out on top 2-1 against Faribault (10-4-1, 5-4-1 Big 9 Conference).
Faribault’s lone goal came via the legs of senior Ahmed ali on a wild play. The Falcons sent the ball down the right side, sophomore Blake Vinar locked in on it, took a shot that deflected off the crossbar, then ali collected the rebound and tapped it into the net to tie the game.
Northfield’s game-winning goal came with 6 minutes remaining on what Faribault suggested may have been a controversial call. The Raiders got a free kick on the right-hand side that came across the middle and was subsequently tapped into the goal. The Falcons thought they were pushed off the ball when trying to play it.
“The next 6 minutes were kind of frantic trying to equalize stuff. It got kind of chippy at the end on both sides. Both teams were getting pretty physical back and forth. For the most part, it was a well-played game. It was a close game to the end.”
Thursday’s game coming down to the wire was not unusual for the Falcons this season.
“Every game is competitive. That’s one thing we’ve talked about, just understanding every game is going to be that way, going forward too. One team might play well and the other might play really, really well. Sometimes we’re on the good end and sometimes we’re on the bad end.”
While some games may not have ended the way they were hoping, Cox said it’s an opportunity to grow.
“It’s a hard lesson to take and swallow knowing that we were in all those games but just came up a little bit short. But that’s also something we talked about tonight knowing that a couple of little mistakes we can fix can change future games.”
Faribault now prepares for the Section 2A Tournament beginning next week. They will enter as the No. 3 seed. Given the myriad quality Big 9 opponents it faced in the regular season, the Falcons will be well-groomed and battle-tested heading into the postseason play.
“The competitive nature of the Big 9 has always been a huge advantage for us heading into the conference tournament. Most of the times teams have winning records. Everybody is pretty competitive. This year it’s very evenly matched. Even the games we’ve lost, it’s been mostly 1 or 2-point games.”
From now until the tournament, the Falcons have an opportunity to tighten up some holes, sharpen a few areas and set itself up to play good soccer going forward.
“We can make a run. I have all the confidence that our guys can do something really special in the section tournament.”
As of noon Friday, Oct. 4, the Section 2A tournament bracket has not yet been released.