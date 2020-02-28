Josh Oathoudt finished the first period with a takedown to take a lead he never relinquished in his first match at the Class AAA individual state championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Oathoudt, seeded fifth, ended up beating Willmar’s Ethan Roux by a 5-2 decision and advanced to Friday evening’s championship quarterfinal in the 170-pound bracket.
Oathoudt was one of five area wrestlers competing Friday, although the other four were less successful, as Faribault senior Dylan Lippert, Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Carter Quam, Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Alec Johnson and Kenyon-Wanamingo eighth-grader Gavin Johnson all lost their opening matches Friday.
For Lippert, the opposition was too overwhelming, as he was drawn against the No. 1 seed in the 195-pound bracket, Joey Johnson. Lippert was able to stay fully off his back, but did end up losing by a 12-2 major decision.
Johnson led only 2-0 at the end of the first period, but extended that advantage to 8-2 before cruising in the third period.
Oathoudt is slated to wrestled fourth-seeded Anthony Tuttle from Stillwater in Friday evening’s championship quarterfinal (contested after the Faribault Daily News’ deadline).
Lippert, meanwhile, will likely have another match Friday night. If Johnson is able to best his quarterfinal opponent, that will qualify Lippert into the consolation bracket. If Johnson loses his quarterfinal match, however, Lippert’s tournament is over.
K-W trio hoping for wrestlebacks
All wrestling against higher-seeded opponents, the K-W trio of Carter Quam, Alec Johnson and Gavin Johnson all lost their first round matches during Friday’s early session of the Class A individual state tournament.
Quam lost a 14-6 major decision against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Logan Sherwood, the No. 7 seed in the 220-pound bracket. If Sherwood is able to upset second-seeded Dylan Jergensen in the championship quarterfinal Friday evening, then Quam will be placed into the consolation bracket.
Alec Johnson (138) was pinned by third-seeded Brett Willaby in his first round matchup, while Gavin Johnson (106) was pinned by second-seeded Anthony Romero in his first round matchup.
Both will be entered into the consolation bracket Friday night if Willaby and Romero are able to win their quarterfinal matches.