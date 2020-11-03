Second-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown cruised to its seventh-straight 3-0 victory Monday after defeating Hayfield 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 in Waterville.
The Buccaneers (7-0) haven’t dropped a set this season and continued to dominate against the Vikings (4-4) at home.
Toryn Richards led WEM with 21 kills and Kylie Pittmann added 16. Both also had a team-high 11 digs. Autumn Taylor added 10 digs and Ellie Ready finished with 29 assists.
The Buccaneers finished with eight ace serves, 12 solo blocks and 24 block assists.
WEM faces United South Central Thursday in Waterville.