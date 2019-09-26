3-and-out with the Owatonna Huskies
• Owatonna has won the previous two matchups, but was tripped up by the Falcons three seasons ago, 21-10, on Sept. 16, 2016.
• The Huskies are currently ranked No. 2 in Class 5A. The back-to-back state champions look as dominant as expected. The massive crop of seniors has enjoyed a great deal of success elevating through the ranks under head coach Jeff Williams.
• The Class of 2020 out-scored its opponents by more than 300 combined points as freshman, lost just one back-and-forth game as sophomores against Class 6A power Minnetonka and played key roles on both sides of the ball on last season’s undefeated state championship team.
When the Falcons have the ball
Head coach Ned Louis knows Friday’s game is a challenging one for his young squad, but says they can’t worry about who they're facing heading into the matchup.
“It’s going to be a great experience game for our kids. We want to compete,” said Louis. “It’s one of those where we can’t worry about who our opponent is. Instead, have the mentality of playing hard against a good-caliber football team.”
Given Owatonna’s myriad of offensive weapons, Faribault will want to keep the ball out of the Huskies hands as much as possible. That begins with controlling the clock. Their best chance of giving Owatonna fits Friday night entails a clean game without turnovers and penalties. You can’t make mistakes against good teams or they will take advantage. Of course, that’s easier said than done.
Owatonna brings one of the most talented linebacker combinations in class 5A to the field in Isaac Gefre and Carson DeKam. The seniors, who have combined for 28 total tackles and three sacks, will look to shut down Falcons' lead running back Alex Gardner.
“They are very stout defensively. Rochester Mayo gave them a game last week, but their first three were all blowouts.”
Given Owatonna’s vaunted rush defense, the Falcons may elect to go to the air a little more than normal.
Faribault averages 16.25 points per game and Owatonna surrenders 8.5.
When the Huskies have the ball
Owatonna has no shortage of options on offense. Quarterback Braydon Truelson leads the charge for the Huskies. The junior is 39-for-57 with 527 yards and six touchdowns through four games.
In the backfield, Tanner Hall receives most of the bulk. The junior running back been impressive, posting 332 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries.
On the outside, the Huskies have four wideouts with over 100 yards receiving. The star of the quarter thus far is senior Ethan Walter, recipient of 248 yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions. The other three include seniors Matt Williams (168 YDS, 2 TD) and Isaac Opegard (113 yards), and junior Payton Beyer (101 YDS, 1 TD).
“They’re going to be tough to defend. They can do whatever they want,” Louis said. “They have an excellent offensive line, can run the ball, a quarterback who can really throw it, a bunch of really good athletes at receiver and are very tough to defend. You can’t key in on any specific thing.”
In a transitional year for the Falcons, Friday's game will be great experience for Faribault’s plethora of underclassmen.
Key to the game
Reiterating from above, Faribault’s greatest chance at an upset entails a penalty-and-turnover free football game. Keep the ball out of the opponents' hands, and you have a chance.
Coach says
“Anything can happen. Our kids will get up for the game and play hard. We’re only starting a handful of seniors, so it’s going to be a lot of sophomores and juniors against seniors who have had a lot of success.” — Faribault head coach Ned Louis