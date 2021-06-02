The Bethlehem Academy track and field teams qualified five athletes in a total of six events for next week's Section 1A championships during Tuesday's Subsection 4 meet at Pine Island, while Kenyon-Wanamingo qualified 13 entrants for the Section 1A meet on Tuesday, June 8 at Triton High School.
The top three finishers in each event at Tuesday's Section 1A, Subsection 4 meet advanced to the section meet.
Kenyon-Wanamingo
For Kenyon-Wanamingo, freshman Hayley Lentsch picked up a pair of first-place finishes in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, in addition to joining with junior Rachel Nesseth, sophomore Vanessa Schmidt and junior Stella Rechtzigel to win the 400 relay. Nesseth also won the 300 hurdles, while Schmidt soared to first in the long jump.
Schmidt also moved onto the section meet with her second-place finish in the 100, Nesseth also finished second in the 100 hurdles and Lentsch added a third-place finish in the triple jump to qualify for sections.
The 3,200 relay quartet of sophomore Tessa Erlandson, sophomore Grace Nystuen, junior Julia Dahl and freshman Norah Rechtzigel also sped to second place to move onto next week.
On the boys side, junior Joshua Schmidt qualified in the long jump with his first-place finish and in the 100 with his third-place finish, while junior Laden Nerison also soared to first in the triple jump and second in the long jump.
Bethlehem Academy
Cardinal senior Brianna Radatz not only moved onto the Section 1A meet in three different events, she did so in record-breaking fashion. With her final attempt of the day in the triple jump, Radatz flew to a distance of 34 feet, 3 inches to not only lock up second place, but also break the school record in the event.
Rhonda Thibault (Nowczeweski) previously held the record with a distance of 34 feet.
Radatz also sped to first place in the 100 hurdles and second place in the 300 hurdles to move onto the section meet.
"Seeing the reaction Brianna on her face as she jumped her personal best and setting the school record in triple jump was a highlight of the season," BA coach Brent Zabel said. "This has been something she was looking forward to this season and to jump her best jump at a sub-section meet on her last jump in final made it even more memorable. She also had a great night in the hurdles and we look forward to see how she does next week.”
On the boys side, senior Isaac Caron has also booked himself a busy day at next week's section meet by qualifying in three events. Caron sped to first in the 300 hurdles and soared to third in the long jump, while also joining with freshman Derrick Sando, senior Jason Shuda and eighth grader Barak Barner to finish second in the 400 relay.
“Isaac is looking strong in his 300 hurdles, and we look to get some good practices in the next couple of days to really focus on fine tuning everything and getting him prepared for next week in all of his events,” Zabel said.