3-and-out with the Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Bulldogs
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (3-2 overall, 3-1 conference) takes the road to Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity for a Section 2A matchup 7 p.m. Friday.
• The Bucs are coming off a 43-0 victory over Cleveland and will look to stretch their winning streak to three games.
• The Bulldogs will try to snap a two-game skid and get back on track for a winnable matchup next week on the road at Alden-Conger/G-E (0-5 overall, 0-4 conference)
When the Buccaneers have the ball
If there’s one thing WEM has done well offensively this year, it’s run the ball.
Three Bucs registered at least one touchdown last week, with juniors Jaden Taylor and Brant Melchert combining for 136 yards on the ground.
“Our offense right now mostly entails getting our running game going. That’s the key to our offensive success,” said WEM head coach Mike Richards.
Third-year starting quarterback Grant McBroom will look to continue his strong start. He has a 10:1 passing touchdown to interception ratio. A multi-sport athlete, McBroom will do whatever his coaches ask of him. Given their ground-and-pound offensive attack, that means moving the chains with his legs as well as his arm.
Due to short-lived practices because of the rain, Richards says his team had less time to prepare for this week's game. However, he is confident his guys will be ready after a good practice Thursday.
“On Tuesday and Wednesday, we had some rough goes in practice with the rain being a problem. Our field situation isn’t being super great. Today (Thursday) we’re just going to have to make sure that we have a solid practice. Usually, we have a game day practice before, today we’re going to make sure we get a good practice in again today so we’re ready for tomorrow.”
When the Bulldogs have the ball
In a transition year for Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity and head coach Joseph Scoblic, the Bulldogs field a youthful punch fielding just three seniors. Albeit some growing pains, they are growing each week and boast what Richards says is a dangerous quarterback-running back duo in junior Zach Jackson and freshman Tanner Scheevel.
“They are a young team. With that being said, they are probably a little dangerous because they're always looking to get up on someone else,” said Richards. “Their quarterback-running back combo is pretty dangerous. Their quarterback, Zach Jackson, is pretty mobile and running back, Tanner Scheevel, is a good runner. They are going to come at us with what they have. Specifically, a read-option situation that spreads the ball out.”
Richards says containing Jackson and Scheevel will be the defense’s first priority.
“Looking at the tape, that’s going to be our attack point. Limiting the quarterback-running back read-option type stuff is what we’re going to be zeroed on.”
Key to the game
If WEM can control the line of scrimmage, opening up space for Melchert and Taylor to run, the Bucs will be in business. Defensively, it’s all about containing a young Wildcats team looking to make its mark on the Mid-Southeast (Red) district.
Coach says
“Getting a win, it’s a huge part of just keeping momentum going. Looking forward to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, they beat Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity themselves, so they’re going to be coached well. So, this is a big step moving forward making sure we stay on the right path. - WEM head coach Mike Richards.