The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team was pushed to its limit Tuesday night against Hayfield, which forced the Knights to play the full five sets before eventually falling 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13.
Tessa Erlandson and Josi Quam both contributed in all five categories Tuesday, with Erlandson racking up 21 digs, 16 kills, five assists, two aces and two block aces. Quam, meanwhile, stuffed the stat sheet with 27 assists, 19 digs, nine kills, two aces and a block ace.
Stella Rechtzigel racked up five aces, in addition to her eye-popping nine block aces, six digs and three kills, while Leah Berg added 11 kills, three block aces and two digs, Norah Rechtzigel mixed six block aces with four kills, and Julia Dahl combined 16 digs with six kills, three block aces and an assist.
Rachel Ryan also added 14 digs, and Emma Paulson finished with 13 assists and 12 digs.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next travels Thursday to play at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.