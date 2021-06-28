The opportunity was too good for Keith Badger to pass up, even if it meant having to leave a community that provided him with his first major opportunity.
At Monday night’s Faribault Public Schools board meeting, Badger officially passed the role of Faribault High School Activities Director over to Ryan Lueken, who was announced as the district’s new activities director Monday afternoon, but won’t begin until Thursday. A full story on Lueken’s hiring will be published in Wednesday’s Faribault Daily News.
Badger, meanwhile, takes over the same role July 1 at Farmington High School. Leading up to Monday night’s board meeting, Badger spent the morning and early afternoon with Lueken to help with the transition.
“We spent three, four hours this morning together and will continue to communicate I’m sure throughout his first year as he gets his feet underneath him,” Badger said.
Farmington has a registered student enrollment for the next two school years of 2,104, the 14th-largest student base in the state of Minnesota. Faribault, meanwhile, has a registered Minnesota State High School League enrollment of 910 for the next two school years.
Badger joined the Falcons in May 2018 after working as the head football coach and assistant activities director at New Richmond High School in Wisconsin. Shortly after Badger was hired, even though he hadn’t officially started, he watched the Faribault softball team win its first state title in program history.
Badger leaves Faribault on the heels of a title thanks to the robotics team claiming a share of the state championship this spring.
“I remember back in 2018 I was hired and we had just won a state softball championship, so to experience that,” Badger said. “Then when robotics won this year and to experience all the ups and downs along the way. It’s been fun to see kids achieve and thrive and feel a part of that.”
During his time in Faribault, Badger oversaw the hirings of new coaches for the softball, boys basketball, girls basketball, dance, boys hockey, girls hockey, gymnastics and girls golf teams, as well as the introductory of cheerleading as a school-sponsored activity.
More than any of that, however, Badger said he’ll value the daily interactions of working with the community’s student athletes.
“I think the most enjoyable thing about Faribault has been getting to know our diverse community and finding ways to serve them,” Badger said. “That has really been the most enjoyable part.
“Just how much I enjoyed working in Faribault, I really did. I loved every minute of my time in Faribault and I will really miss the community.”