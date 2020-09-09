Youth Football may be a little different, but it is here. The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department will offer two Youth Football programs: a skills camp and a league.
For youth in grades two through three, we are offering a Football Skills Camp. The coaches will work with the youth on different football skills with some Flag Football scrimmages tossed in there. The program will end with a Punt, Pass and Kick competition. This Football Skills Camp for Grades two through three will start Sept. 15 and run through Oct. 8.
The Traveling Football League (Cub Football) will be a 6-on-6 Passing League that will be an in-house program this year. This program is for youth in grades four through six. The youth will be split into equally skilled teams of seven to eight players. Teams will play flag football, with no running allowed. The 6-on-6 Passing League will start Sept. 14 and will run through Oct. 15 (weather permitting)
The location for both of these programs has yet to be decided – registrants will be contacted before the start of the program. Both programs start at 6 p.m. and will go for one hour.
For more information, call the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department at 334-2064, or check the Faribault Parks and Recreation Facebook page.