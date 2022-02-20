Tasked with facing the Big 9 Conference’s top penalty kill, Faribault made it look easy when it cashed in on its first numbers advantage to take an early lead against Mankato East.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, the Cougars proved to be stingy at even strength, too.
Faribault (11-14) hung on for dear life to a one-goal lead against a top-tier conference foe for much of Saturday’s regular-season finale at Faribault Ice Arena, but Mankato East (14-10-1) scored twice in the final six minutes to pull out a 2-1 win.
Section playoffs begin this week. The Falcons learn their seed on Sunday, which coach Dan Pumper said he expected to be between No. 5 and No. 7 out of 11 teams in Section 1A. If No. 5, it earns a first-round bye to travel to No. 4 at 7 p.m. Thursday. If Faribault is No. 6 or 7, it will host the No. 11 or No. 10 team, respectively, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
However, Pumper insisted his team’s been in a postseason type of mindset for some time now.
That type of attitude was present when the Falcons outlasted Rochester John Marshall in overtime on the road Thursday.
Two days later, it allowed them to go toe-to-toe with Mankato East, a team receiving votes in the Let’s Play Hockey Class A top 20 rankings. Four of the Cougars’ losses are to Class AA teams and three more were to Northfield, a ranked Class A squad.
Faribault won five of its last eight games with two losses coming by a goal. It finished sixth out of 12 teams in the Big 9 and would have slotted there regardless of Saturday's result.
“Playoff hockey. We’ve been in this mode for a while now,” Pumper said. “You hate the results, but the boys played hard tonight. They worked hard, it was a fun game to watch.”
Particularly fun for the home fans was eighth grader Tommy Kunze lighting the lamp with 5 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the first period. It was one minute into a power play against a unit killing at an 85.5 percent rate entering the night.
Faribault’s power play converted at a 17.1 percent mark going in, good for 10th in the conference.
Pumper’s seen an improvement from his relatively young squad across the board. That includes in these scenarios, which featured Jackson Kath and Oliver Linnemann assisting Kunze.
“On our power play we just want to outwork them,” Pumper said. “Jackson made a great play down in the corner, threw it out to Tommy and he made a play.”
The sophomore alternate captain Linnemann notched his 34th point of the season to lead the team. The forward is up to 19 assists to climb into a tie for sixth in the Big 9 with Northfield’s Ty Frank.
East goalie Caelin Brueske didn’t come into the game with a .901 save percentage for nothing.
When his team got back to even strength, Brueske was a brick wall. He and the defense also fought off two more Faribault power play tries early in the third period and with 3:39 remaining.
The Falcons' final power play while down 2-1 was nearly spoiled by the Cougars receiving a penalty shot after a breakaway scoring chance was illegally thwarted. Senior goalie Seamus O'Connor came up with a save against sophomore forward Christian Theuninck.
The Cougars out-chanced the Falcons throughout the night, finishing with a 39-23 shots on goal advantage. Despite Faribault’s early goal, East built up a good shots advantage before Faribault clawed back to trail 12-11 in the stat after one.
Shots were 15 apiece in the early going of the second period before the Cougars rifled off the next nine.
O’Connor stood up to the test each time.
“Seamus played great tonight,” Pumper said, mentioning the coaching staff remarked his leg seemed to “come out of nowhere” to make saves. He had plenty of the stick and glove save variety, too, en route to a .948 save percentage.
That was O’Connor’s third-best percentage of the season. The top two came against Big 9 bottom feeder, Austin.
Junior captain Tanner Yochum led the defensive unit in front of O’Connor. They fought off two East power plays in the second period.
Falcon defenders moved on a string, laying out at a moment’s notice to deflect a puck. A win over East, a team with state tournament hopes a season ago until a COVID-19 outbreak stalled their section playoff run, would have been a rewarding way to head into the playoffs.
“Those guys are getting better every day,” Pumper said. “We were able to play six (players) for a couple periods and they all did really well. They’re starting to come into their own.”
East and its fans could feel the tension of so many opportunities fall by the wayside when time began to wane.
The Cougars’ senior forward Landon Metcalfe had three goals all season and none since December. He erupted for two with 5:26 and 4:15 remaining in the third period to leave the Falcons stunned.
Pumper is hopeful his team can shake off Saturday's results with potentially just one practice to prepare for its first playoff opponent.
The Falcons have 10 players with 10 or more points on the season with another one point away from joining the club. Making it hard for opponents to key in one one threat will need to be one of their advantages if they're to make a deep run.
Northfield will be the top seed with Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota and Albert Lea expected to round out the top three in some form. Faribault split with Albert Lea, was swept by Northfield and lost to RL/D-E.
"Confidence. We have to play with confidence and positivity," Pumper said. "We have three lines that can play. We just have to keep working like we’ve been doing. Depth will be our key."