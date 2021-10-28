A dominant first set established the tone for top-seeded Bethlehem Academy in Thursday's 25-4, 25-10, 25-8 victory against 17th-seeded Houston in the Section 1A tournament.
That success started at the service line, where the Cardinals racked up 20 total aces, led by 10 from Ellie Cohen. Mia Potter added four aces, Reagan Kangas added three aces, Lindsay Hanson provided two aces and Kate Trump notched one ace.
"Our players did a great job of serving aggressively and hitting their serving targets," Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun said.
When not winning by ace, Hanson led the team with 10 kills, while Trump slammed nine kills and Cohen tallied eight kills. Kangas dished out 34 assists.
Defensively, Potter picked up 15 digs, while Cohen and Josie Rose both finished with one ace block, and Kangas and Hanson both finished with a slo block.
"We worked well as a team, celebrated together and ended the evening with all of our seniors on the court together, except for senior Katie Seidel who is recovering from knee surgery," Bothun said.
Bethlehem Academy next plays in the Section 1A quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Civic Center against ninth-seeded Rushford-Peterson.