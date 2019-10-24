The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball players weren’t on the court long for their last home game, sweeping Martin County West 3-0 by scores of 25-8, 25-9 and 25-7 in the second round of the Section 2A MSHSL Tournament.
“I thought our girls came out focused and intense ready to play. I was very pleased with how we started the playoffs,” WEM head coach Crystal Lamont said. “When the playoffs start, both teams are 0-0 going in. The records mean nothing anymore. The girls came out focused and didn’t care who the competition was. We were just worried about getting better.”
In a memorable era for WEM volleyball, it was a bittersweet game for seniors Trista Hering and Delaney Donahue.
“All of our seniors — Trista, Delaney and our student manager, Megan — it’s bittersweet when you play the last home game,” said Lamont. “They are excited to get going in the playoffs and see how far they can take this team, but it’s also bittersweet to play that last match on your home court. They all have done a fabulous job leading our team. Trista and Delaney have stepped up their game on the court and been tremendous leaders for us.”
An experienced group, the Bucs showed Thursday that this isn’t their first rodeo.
“Delaney and Toryn, this is their fourth year on varsity. It’s Trista’s third. We have some great leaders and our captains have a lot of experience there. They know how to set the tone with the girls and get them focused for the playoffs,” Lamont said. “To understand that it’s a whole new level of intensity and dedication, we have to show that we keep getting better so that we can continue this playoff run as long as possible.”
Toryn Richards led WEM with 17 kills and 10 digs. Ellie Ready had 24 assists and nine aces. Kylie Pittman chipped in with eight kills and four digs, while Delaney Donahue registered six kills and nine digs. Lindsay Condon contributed three kills, three digs, and four assists.
“Toryn had a great night hitting for us. She just continues to get better and better. She had high kill numbers even though we kept them out of system with our serves,” said Lamont. “When we were able to attack, I thought we did a great job of being very efficient with our offense. Ellie Ready had a great night from our serving line with a bunch of aces that kept them out of system and helped us get going with our offense.”
With the win, No. 1 seed WEM advances to face No. 5 St. Clair 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter High School.
“We have two practices on Friday and Monday. We still need to fine-tune things so this was a great way to get out and continue to see what areas we need to fix,” said Lamont. “We want to be more efficient in our free ball offense to make sure we are scoring at a very high efficiency out of our free ball attack. We’ll continue to work on that as well as making sure we can place our serves to keep the other team out of system.”
WEM 3, Martin County West 3-0
W — 25 25 25
MCW - 8 9 7
WEM statistics - Kills: Toryn Richards 17, Kylie Pittman 8, Delaney Donahue 6, Lindsay Condon 3, Trista Hering 3 … Digs: Richards 10, Donahue 9, Autumn Taylor 5, Pittman 4, Lindsay Condon 3, Allison Rients 1 … Blocks: Hering 4 … Assists: Ellie Ready 24, Condon 4, Mikayla Schuster 4 … Aces: Ready 9, Richards 1