The Faribault High School girls swim and dive team competed in the Big 9 Conference Meet Friday and Saturday at Northfield Middle School. The dive team was in action Friday, with the swim team competing Saturday.
The star of the event for Faribault was junior Abby Larson, who placed first in both of her individual events - the 200 freestyle (1:58.08) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.73).
As a team, Faribault placed sixth out of 12 teams at the meet.
“We had a very good conference swim meet with some very good swims," Faribault head coach Charlie Fuller said. "The team placed sixth, which is as good as we could with only 12 swimmers. It was fun to watch Abby, especially in the 500, where for the first time this season someone from another team was able to give her a close race.”
In the 400 freestyle relay, the Falcons registered a season-best time, placing third at 3:51.66.
“All three of our relays posted good times, especially in the 400 Free Relay. Grace Rechtzigel, Kayla Kenow and Monica Albers all had either season-best or lifetime best times in the 200 IM," Fuller siad. "Monica and Kayla came back and had fantastic 500 freestyle times as well. Verity Wray-Raabolle ended up fourth in the backstroke with a good, solid swim and is now ready to start tapering.”
Kenow had a season-best in the 100 breaststroke, while Larson and Wray-Raabolle both earned Big 9 All-Conference honors for their efforts.
Finishers placing in the top 16 and scoring points for Faribault:
200 Medley Relay
7th Place 1:59.76
Wray-Raabolle, Kenow, Rechtzigel, Gehrke
200 freestyle
1st 1:58.08
Abby Larson
200 individual medley
16th 2:28.95
Grace Rechtzigel
50 Freestyle
13th 26.46
Verity Wray-Raabolle
100 freestyle
12th 59.15
Ava Nelson
500 freestyle
1st 5:18.73
Abby Larson
200 freestyle relay
8th 1:47.85
Bauer, Gehrke, Nelson, Larson
100 backstroke
4th 1:02.66
Verity Wray-Raabolle
15th 1:08.78
Grace Rechtzigel
100 breaststroke
12th 1:15.05
Kayla Kenow
400 freestyle relay
3rd 3:51.66
Nelson, Wray-Raabolle, Rechtzigel, Larson
Team totals
1. Northfield 424 points
2. Rochester Century 364 points
3. Rochester Mayo 292 points
4. Mankato West 225 points
5. Red Wing 191 points
6. Faribault 150 points
7. Rochester John Marshall 139 points
8. Mankato East 126 points
9. Winona 118 points
10. Owatonna 82 points
11. Austin 82 points
12. Albert Lea 70 points