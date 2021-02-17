The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team stormed back from a halftime deficit Tuesday night to claim a 49-44 victory against Waseca (4-5) in Waterville.
The Bluejays led 24-20 after the first 18 minutes.
Senior Toryn Richards led the way for the Buccaneers with 20 points and nine rebounds, senior Brielle Bartelt added 14 points and senior Kylie Pittmann mixed seven points with five rebounds and three assists.
WEM (7-2, 5-1 Gopher Conference) is back in action Friday night at home against Hayfield (8-2, 5-1)