longshore and malecha

Faribault senior Tanner Longshore, left, and junior Thomas Malecha, right, are both coming off strong cross country seasons in the fall to help make up a growing boys track and field team. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

ROSTER

Tyler Boyd, senior

Cael Casteel, senior

Taylor Day, senior

Owen Ellendson, senior

Alex Leet, senior

Tanner Longshore, senior

Gael Ramirez, senior

Alex Sullivan, senior

Blake Vinar, senior

Luke Vinar, senior

Trey Becker, junior

Richard Camarillo, junior

Owen Carlin, junior

Brody Esser, junior

Elijah Hammonds, junior

Yunsun Kim, junior

Jordan Klecker, junior

Devin Lockerby, junior

Tony Luo, junior

Thomas Malecha, junior

Sebastian Malkavage, junior

Isaac Mata, junior

Hunter Nelson, junior

Adam Paschke, junior

Abdulmajid Said, junior

Henry Schonebaum, junior

Will Swanson, junior

Isaac Winkelman, junior

AJ Worrall, junior

Brayden Bottke, sophomore

Benjamin Boyd, sophomore

Patrick Budahl, sophomore

Johnny Frank, sophomore

Jal Giet, sophomore

Abdiwaasa Hussein, sophomore

Muse Muhumed, sophomore

Owen Nesburg, sophomore

Emanuel Panser, sophomore

Jackson Reb, sophomore

Jaevin Salazar, sophomore

Beau Schrot, sophomore

Trent Ta, sophomore

Alex Tuma, sophomore

Owen Whitney, sophomore

Preston Berger, freshman

Jordan Boudreau, freshman

D’Shaun Davis, freshman

Cristian Escobar Pearson, freshman

Jonathan Gehrke, freshman

JT Hausen, freshman

Gabriel Hoisington, freshman

James Hoisington, freshman

Nicholas Holmberg, freshman

Carter Johnson, freshman

Cooper Leichtnam, freshman

Joseph Ruisi, freshman

Joseph Steinberg, freshman

2021 SCHEDULE

April 8 — vs. Austin, Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.

April 13 — vs. Mankato West, Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.

April 15 — vs. Albert Lea, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 4:30 p.m.

April 20 — vs. Austin, Northfield, Winona, 4:30 p.m.

April 28 — at Northfield, Mankato East, Owatonna, 4 p.m.

April 30 — at Mankato East, 6:15 p.m.

May 4 — at Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Winona, 4 p.m.

May 11 — at Rochester Mayo, Red Wing, Winona, 4:30 p.m.

May 18 — at Rochester John Marshall, Mankato East, Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.

May 27 — Big 9 Conference meet, 10:30 a.m., Rochester John Marshall

Editor’s note: No other information about the Faribault boys track and field team was available as of publication.

Tags

Load comments