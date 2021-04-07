ROSTER
Tyler Boyd, senior
Cael Casteel, senior
Taylor Day, senior
Owen Ellendson, senior
Alex Leet, senior
Tanner Longshore, senior
Gael Ramirez, senior
Alex Sullivan, senior
Blake Vinar, senior
Luke Vinar, senior
Trey Becker, junior
Richard Camarillo, junior
Owen Carlin, junior
Brody Esser, junior
Elijah Hammonds, junior
Yunsun Kim, junior
Jordan Klecker, junior
Devin Lockerby, junior
Tony Luo, junior
Thomas Malecha, junior
Sebastian Malkavage, junior
Isaac Mata, junior
Hunter Nelson, junior
Adam Paschke, junior
Abdulmajid Said, junior
Henry Schonebaum, junior
Will Swanson, junior
Isaac Winkelman, junior
AJ Worrall, junior
Brayden Bottke, sophomore
Benjamin Boyd, sophomore
Patrick Budahl, sophomore
Johnny Frank, sophomore
Jal Giet, sophomore
Abdiwaasa Hussein, sophomore
Muse Muhumed, sophomore
Owen Nesburg, sophomore
Emanuel Panser, sophomore
Jackson Reb, sophomore
Jaevin Salazar, sophomore
Beau Schrot, sophomore
Trent Ta, sophomore
Alex Tuma, sophomore
Owen Whitney, sophomore
Preston Berger, freshman
Jordan Boudreau, freshman
D’Shaun Davis, freshman
Cristian Escobar Pearson, freshman
Jonathan Gehrke, freshman
JT Hausen, freshman
Gabriel Hoisington, freshman
James Hoisington, freshman
Nicholas Holmberg, freshman
Carter Johnson, freshman
Cooper Leichtnam, freshman
Joseph Ruisi, freshman
Joseph Steinberg, freshman
2021 SCHEDULE
April 8 — vs. Austin, Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
April 13 — vs. Mankato West, Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.
April 15 — vs. Albert Lea, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 4:30 p.m.
April 20 — vs. Austin, Northfield, Winona, 4:30 p.m.
April 28 — at Northfield, Mankato East, Owatonna, 4 p.m.
April 30 — at Mankato East, 6:15 p.m.
May 4 — at Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Winona, 4 p.m.
May 11 — at Rochester Mayo, Red Wing, Winona, 4:30 p.m.
May 18 — at Rochester John Marshall, Mankato East, Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.
May 27 — Big 9 Conference meet, 10:30 a.m., Rochester John Marshall
Editor’s note: No other information about the Faribault boys track and field team was available as of publication.