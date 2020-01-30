Thursday night’s boys hockey game between Faribault and the Mankato West wasn’t going to have major Big 9 Conference title implications, but a Falcons’ win would’ve given them a decent chance to chase down the Scarlets and move into fourth place in the conference standings.
The Scarlets didn’t allow that to happen. Mankato West scored a goal less than a minute into the game, then broke the game wide open with four goals in the second period and ended up cruising to a 5-1 win. The victory is the Scarlets’ sixth in a row and allowed them to cement their grasp on fourth place in the Big 9 Conference standings, behind only Rochester Century, Owatonna and Northfield.
Blake Waletich got the Scarlets going with a goal just 57 seconds into the game, and while the Falcons managed to keep Mankato West out of the net for the entire rest of the first period, they were unable to keep them from scoring for much longer.
Jack Wittenberg scored Mankato West's second goal just 32 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0, and Nathan Looft put the puck in the net at the 3:23 mark to really put the pressure on. Wittenberg then promptly scored his second goal of the game — assisted by Looft — just 26 seconds after Looft’s own goal, and the rout was on.
Gavin Brunmeier capped the Scarlets’ offensive outburst with a goal just two minutes after Wittenberg’s second goal to push Mankato West’s lead to 5-0.
The Falcons finally got on the scoreboard on a power play goal by Jordan Nawrocki at the 3:15 mark of the third period, but their offense couldn’t muster anything beyond that.
Faribault attempted more shots on the goal in the third period than Mankato West did, by a margin of 11-7, but the Scarlets held the advantage early on, outshooting the Falcons 13-2 in the first period and 18-8 in the second.
Their aggressive approach paid off, allowing them to defeat the Falcons for the second time this season; Mankato West won the first matchup 2-1 on Dec. 17.
Mankato West is now 13-7 overall and 8-4 in the Big 9, while Faribault dropped to 12-6-2 overall and 5-4-2 in the Big 9. The Falcons are set to host the Winona/Cotter Winhawks (9-9-1, 2-7-1 Big 9) on Saturday at noon.