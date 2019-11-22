It has been a fabulous year for us here at Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Waterville Fisheries. Having had the opportunity to participate in the Explore Minnesota Governors Fishing Opener right here in our area was great.
The open house at Waterville State Fish Hatchery, which was a formal part of the GFO events, was a great success. At the GFO, a highlight for us was providing and assisting all those kids carry nets of walleye fingerlings and stocking them in Fountain Lake, which was a great experience for everyone involved. Smiles everywhere and nobody got thumped by a net handle thankfully! We also learned kids may like turtles more than fish as it seems our interactive turtle display was more of a hit than the aquarium with the kiddos!
The hatchery just wrapped up a very successful fish production season last week, one for the record books in some regards. We produced northern pike fry for area lakes, walleye fry and fingerlings that were stocked throughout southern Minnesota, and had our most successful season ever in Musky production, raising over 12,000 fish that averaged 11.7 inches in length.
At the beginning of the year we somewhat jokingly set out a very lofty goal of producing “12 at 12”, which was a referral to raising 12,000 musky fingerlings at 12-inch average. We nearly pulled it off! The musky we raised were stocked all over the state based on lake management plans. We are lucky to have Andrew and the crew running the hatchery here even with the many challenges we face with our aging facility.
We really have a lot going on here at Waterville Fisheries, we keep busy for you anglers that buy licenses that fund our work! In this issue you will see the first of a three-part series on stocking walleye fry versus fingerlings. This will be an educational type series that will go into some of the processes we use in our decision making in regard to walleye stocking.
Also in this issue you will see information on the Quality Bluegill Initiative, which is a statewide program to improve bluegill angling. We have a few area lakes we are considering including in special regulations and a lot more will be forthcoming on that topic. To that point, we have creel surveys that will begin Dec. 1 on a couple area lakes and you can find information on that in this issue, in fact it is likely we will have creel surveys for the next 3 years on area lakes, one of which is a follow-up to a survey conducted in 2016 prior to the zone pike regulations being implemented.
The follow-up survey will help us assess if that regulation is working on several area lakes. In regard to research, we have been collaborating with DNR Fisheries research staff on a project led by Dale Logsdon and Loren Miller exploring walleye genetics and how various strains of walleye perform in Waterville Area Lakes. There is an article in this issue of Newsreel that will provide some interesting information on that project, which will be ongoing for several years and will provide some very critical data to us to assure we manage area lakes using the best options.
Our feature lake this issue is Lake Mazaska in Rice County, a real gem of a lake that has a great fishery, and some beauty fish! Finally, check out the Newsreel and see some of the lake survey highlights, by my estimates we used nearly 4 miles of gill nets this summer for collecting fish from area lakes. The biggest fish we captured this summer was a 42-inch northern pike and just under 30 inch walleye. More information is in the issue.
As always, if you have ideas for articles, or questions you have always wanted answered please let us know. Some of the articles included in this and past issues of Newsreel were requested, and those are often the best articles!
Be careful on the ice this winter and remember, no ice is "safe," use caution at all times! We want you around for the spring issue of Newsreel!