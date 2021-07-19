Sam Stier struck out 11 batters Sunday afternoon while hurling a complete-game shutout to lead the Waterville Indians to an 8-0 victory against the Lake Crystal Lakers in Lake Crystal.
Waterville backed Stier up with more than enough offense thanks in particular to the efforts of Thomas Hiller, who finished 3-for-3 with four runs driven in. Danny Kneeland also drove in a pair of runs while finishing 2-for-3 in addition to working a pair of walks.
Entering the final week of the regular season, the Indians now sit at 11-1 in the 13/60 League with only two more league games remaining. The Morristown Morries (8-4) are set to visit Waterville on Wednesday night, before the Indians travel to play at the Minnesota Lake Royals (5-9) on Saturday afternoon.