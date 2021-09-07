Jumping into the deep end with a match against another squad ranked in Class AA, seventh-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (0-1) was swept on the road at third-ranked Cannon Falls (4-0).
The Buccaneers lost the first set 25-9, before losing the second and third frames by identical 25-13 scores.
Claire Bohlen led the way for WEM with seven kills and seven digs, while Mikaya Schuster dished out 20 assists, Riley Sammon slammed six kills, Alex Huess notched five kills and Josie Volkmann lunged for 10 digs.
WEM returns to the court Thursday night at home against NRHEG.