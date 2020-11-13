The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team grew progressively stronger Thursday night at home in a 25-13, 25-12, 25-4 sweep of Maple River (1-5).
The Buccaneers (7-0) have yet to drop a set this season.
Senior Kylie Pittmann paced the offense with a combination of 10 kills and a team-high seven aces. Senior Toryn Richards finished with a team-high 13 kills and an ace, Alex Huess pitched in nine kills, Riley Sammon slammed five kills and Ellie Ready paired four kills with an ace. Allision Rients, Autumn Taylor, Rylee Pelant and Paige Atherton all lofted an ace apiece.
Ready directed the offense with 28 assists, while Pitmann dished out four assists, Mikaya Schuster finished with three assists and Allison Rients ended with a pair of assists.
Defensively, Pittmann lunged for 11 digs and Richards backed her up with 10 digs, while Rients provided six digs, Taylor added three digs, Ready and Huess both notched two digs, and Schuster and Atherton both tallied a dig apiece.
Huess soared for the only block for the Buccaneers.
W-E-M will next travel to play at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (3-5) on Tuesday, Nov. 17.