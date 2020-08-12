With the season on the line, Faribault needed a big time start and in those situations the Lakers can count on Matt Lane.
Lane delivered once again in a Region 3C elimination game with nine sharp innings and the Faribault bats came to life late to pull off a 4-3 victory at Bell Field to stay in the hunt for a state tournament spot.
Lane gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits in a complete-game victory. He walked two and struck out eight as the Lakers moved on to face Prior Lake Thursday at Bell Field for a chance to make the state tournament.
Faribault needed to rally in the seventh and eighth innings to get the win. The Lakers fell behind 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Mitch Johnson reached on a dropped third strike to start the rally. Mike Carpentier and Dylan Valentyn each doubled to score Johnson and Carpentier came around to score on Valentyn’s double. Faribault had a chance for more runs in the inning but got thrown out at the plate and left the bases loaded.
The Lakers got redemption in the eighth inning when Joe Grote reached on an error. After a sacrifice bunt moved him into scoring position, he came home on another error to give Faribault a 4-3 lead.
Valentyn finished 2-for-3 with two RBI while Blake Langerud, Danny Pierce and Lane also collected hits.
Faribault took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Langerud walked, got to third on a Pierce single and scored on a ground out.
That lead held up until the fourth inning when the Coyotes tied the game with a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
Shakopee grabbed a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning after a lead-off home run and an error turned into a run.
Prior Lake lost Tuesday 5-4 to New Prague in the winner’s bracket. The Lakers defeated the Mudcats 8-4 earlier in the season.