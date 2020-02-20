There were almost more positives surrounding what the Faribault boys swimming and diving team didn't do entering Wednesday's Section 1A swimming preliminaries at the Rochester Recreation Center, rather than what it did do.
In the pool, the Falcons qualified for three individual championship finals and four individual consolation finals and placed their 200-yard freestyle relay in position to potentially qualify for state.
Slicing through the pool, though, Faribault's top four swimmers of senior Reilly Akemann, senior Will Tuma, senior Mitchell Hanson and junior Tanner Longshore all only went through a partial shave before Wednesday, with a full shave scheduled before Friday's finals. Looking around, Faribault coach Charlie Fuller noticed only Winona, which will likely coast to the section title and is saving its full shave and taper for a run at the state podium, as the other team not fully shaven Wednesday.
"I mean, Reilly's still got a beard," It was straggly, so we told him to just get rid of the straggly stuff and he did. Will had a little bit of a mustache, but they only shaved from their elbows down and from their knees down, so they still have the rest of their bodies to get to."
Fuller said the gamble with his strategy was not doing enough for his swimmers to make it into Friday's championship and consolation finals. The Falcons not only pulled that off, but placed themselves in some prime spots for Friday.
Akemann sped to fourth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle, and Tuma sped to sixth in the 200 freestyle. The 200 freestyle relay of Akemann, Tuma, Hanson and Longshore also motored to third.
In Friday's finals, the top three finishers will qualify for state, as well as any other finishers that dip below the state standards established at the start of the season.
"Now we can come back Friday with a full shave and just turn them loose," Fuller said. "It was just a good, solid day today. You always get a little nervous when you don't do everything, but they did everything they needed to do to set themselves up for Friday. Now we just have to come in with the right attitude and give it everything we've got."
Tuma also finished 12th in the 100 freestyle to qualify for the consolation finals, while Longshore and Hanson finished 10th and 13th in the 200 individual medley to do the same, and Longshore added a 15th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke to add a second consolation final to his Friday docket.
Even Faribault's second tier of younger swimmers — sophomore Carter Sietsema, eighth-grader Thatcher Simon and eighth-grader Elliot Daschner — met or exceeded Fuller's expectations.
"I tapered them for Big 9 JV and then brought them here to sections and retapered them, and they swam really well," Fuller said. "It's fun to see that your tapers and all the work that you do is paying off, and we swam really good today."