Faribault freshman JT Hausen made his state wrestling debut Thursday afternoon at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
In the quarterfinals, Hausen was pinned by second-seeded Jacob Aho from Forest Lake. In the consolation semifinals, he lost an 11-2 major decision against Waconia’s Lincoln Vick. Against Vick, Hausen had cut the deficit to 4-2 in the third period, but while trying to secure more back points to either tie Vick or take the lead, he gave up a reversal with 30 seconds left, which was followed by five back points that were awarded to Vick.
Hausen was the first Faribault freshman to qualify for the state tournament since Josh Oathoudt in 2017, while also continuing a streak of six consecutive years the Falcons have sent an individual to the state wrestling tournament.