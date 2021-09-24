The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team kept pace with Bethlehem Academy atop the Gopher Conference on Thursday night with its 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21 victory against Triton.
Mikaya Schuster spread the ball around offensively with 44 assists to help Alex Heuss notch 13 kills, and all of Claire Bohlen, Josie Volkmann and Riley Sammon to finish with nine kills.
Schuster also notched a team-high three aces, with Bohlen, Grace Baker and Rylee Pelant also registering two aces as part of a lethal service game from the Buccaneers.
Defensively, Volkmann sprawled for a team-high 26 digs, Baker added 21 digs, Bohlen contributed 15 digs, Schuster provided 13 digs, Green notching 12 digs and Alayna Atherton provided 10 digs.
At the net, Atherton soared for a solo block and two block assists, and Sammon tallied three block assists.
WEM started the Class A/AA Showcase on Friday afternoon at the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville, with play scheduled to continue all day Saturday.