For the first time this season, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team will face an opponent it can see, and most importantly, race.
After a season of virtual dual meets, which was capped off by last Saturday's virtual Big 9 Conference meet, the Falcons will host Mankato West and Mankato East on Friday night at Faribault High School for one of three pods in the Section 1A meet.
"It's just going to be fun to have this one last meet where you have someone to swim against," Faribault girls swimming and diving coach Charlie Fuller said. "It does make a difference."
Faribault will enter Friday's meet off of a seventh-place finish at the Big 9 meet, while Mankato East and Mankato West finished fourth and fifth in the conference, and the three teams were the three highest finishing Class A teams in the Big 9.
In addition to the Big 9's Albert Lea, Red Wing, Austin and Winona, Section 1A also includes Tri-City United, Simley and St. Peter.
"We couldn't ask for better competition," Fuller said. "The girls are going to have to go (fast), because East and West are very good teams."
In that Big 9 meet, senior Abby Larson won the 200-yard freestyle — even after having to wait for an extra 10-15 minutes before the race due to a timing malfunction — and snagged second in the 500 freestyle behind Rochester John Marshall's Anna Ogren, who will not be competing in the Section 1A meet.
The other individual winner for the Falcons was senior Verity Wray-Raabolle, who sped to first in the 100 backstroke in 59.46 seconds. About one second behind was Owatonna's Logan Norrid and Rochester Century's Emily Garrison, while Mankato East's Maddie Hogue was about two seconds behind.
Plus, Mankato West's Sophia Leonard, who finished seventh Saturday, was only a second behind Wray-Raabolle at last year's Section 1A meet.
"West has a very good backstroker, but I'm telling Verity she's better because I think she is," Fuller said.
In the 50 freestyle, Wray-Raabolle also finished fifth in the Big 9, but was only three-tenths of a second behind the first-place finisher, and just .08 seconds behind Hogue in second place.
Wray-Raabolle and Larson are also part of the group of seven swimmers for Faribault that weren't tapered at all for the Big 9 meet, and were instead in the midst of a larger taper that's set to crescendo just before Friday night.
On top of that, the next chunk of Falcons were combining two tapers for the postseason — one for the Big 9 meet and then a second one for the Section 1A meet.
"They swam pretty good, but I think the best is yet to come," Fuller said. "Then our top seven swimmers are all tapering for this Friday, so even though we did swim very well, they should be ready to drop some time on Friday at the section meet.
"I say, 'My taper always works,'" Fuller continued. "It sounds a little egotistical, but it's true. You've got to know that you're trained and even though it's a weird year where we had to do different things with our lineups and workouts and everything else, it all comes down to this."