While the youthful Zumbrota Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo cross country teams aren’t projected to finish at the top of the MSHSL Section 1A Championships on Thursday, finishing strong is always a realistic and attainable goal.
“At this point in the season, it’s kind of anybody’s race,” Zumbrota Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo head coach Brad Smith said. “Strange things are going to happen. You kind of have an idea of who should make it, but sections are a weird time of the year. Hopefully the top runners come in and everybody has a good day. I know for us, we are looking to have a few personal bests and continue our motto of just getting a little better each week.”
This time of year always sits a little bit differently with Smith, as the junior varsity and junior high kids have already wrapped up their seasons. With only the varsity participants remaining, that means the weather is getting colder and if you are a runner, you’ll take that any day over the heat.
“The team is a lot smaller this time of year,” Smith said. “A lot of the JV and junior high kids are done. Overall the attitude has been good, though. With the weather getting colder, there’s always a certain change there too with the runners. They tend to like the cold weather a little bit better. It looks like Thursday is supposed to be as cold as we’ve seen.”
The meet will be held at the Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota — a course with a reputation for being challenging.
“The Northern Hills course is definitely a challenge with it being hilly,” Smith said. “Our guys will want to finish the season on a high note. It’ll be a big race. There will be a lot of kids competing and giving their best in the final meet of the season. It’s a challenging course, but a good course.”
The team doesn’t feature many upperclassmen. In fact, most of the team are eighth through 10th-graders. In the Hiawatha Valley League Conference Championships on Oct. 15, freshman Kayden Rodrick placed 31st while eighth-grader Preston Ohm finished 32nd. Sophomore Blake Lochner took 38th.
On the girls side, freshman Natasha Sortland is looking to earn a trip to the state meet. Sortland (17 minutes, 48.1 seconds) placed first in the conference championships, finishing an entire minute in front of second-place Jacey Majerus (18:51.6) from Lake City.
Smith hopes to keep the youthful bunch together to compete for conference and section championships in future years, although it’s easier said than done.
“The big thing is putting the time in during the summer and keeping everybody around,” Smith said. “That’s the challenge down the road. You want to try to keep them together and keep them believing. Also to teach them it’s a process and not to get impatient because it takes time.”