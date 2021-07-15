fury softball standalone

The Faribault Fury 14U fastpitch team added its second tournament title of the summer by taking home the Hutchinson Fastpitch A/B Invitational. After opening with wins over Big Lake and Soderville/Blaine, the team won the championship game in a rainy 13-11 slugfest over Owatonna Crush 14U.

Pictured in the front (from left to right): coach McKayla Armbruster, Evie Donahue, Jamie Donahue, Anna Tobin, Alayna Simon, Anna Cohen, Gabbie Boevers and coach Jesse Armbruster. Back row: coach Jason Tobin, Maiya Kolterman, Reagan Drengenberg, Olivia Smith, Morgan Wilson, Emma Minick, Rylee Sietsema and coach Erik Smith. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Fastpitch)

