With a figurative lid on the hoop, the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team dropped its second game in as many days Friday night in a 67-41 loss against Randolph.
The Rockets blasted out to a 16-4 lead and eventually a 31-14 halftime advantage.
The Cardinals twice trimmed the deficit to 12 points in the second half at 44-32 and 48-36, but they could not draw any closer.
"We struggled with shooting again tonight," Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen said. "You are just not going to win many games when you only make a third of your shots and get out-rebounded."
Justin Simones led Bethlehem Academy with 20 points, thanks to a standout 9-for-14 shooting performance from the field.
Brad Sartor and Charlie King spent the night in and out of foul trouble.