The boys and girls cross country teams from Blooming Prairie, Medford, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton made their way to the Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Janesville for the WEM/JWP Invite.
The girls event went first, which saw NRHEG take first out of five teams with a team score of 42. WEM/JWP finished in second place (63), Blooming Prairie finished in third place (67) and Medford finished in fifth place (90).
The boys event took place second, and WEM/JWP finished first place out of five teams with a team score of 31. Just behind was NRHEG in second place (59) and Blooming Prairie in third place (70). Medford didn’t field a complete lineup and didn’t score as a team.
Girls
NRHEG’s first place in the girls race was powered by a first-place finish from Quinn VanMaldeghem and a second-place finish from Torri Vaale. VanMaldeghem finished with the top time of 22:16.1, and Vaale finished behind her at 22:54.3. The Panthers also saw finishes from Holly Bartness (7th), Annabelle Petsinger (14th) and Lexi McGannon (21st).
Kwynn Krause placed as WEM/JWP’s top runner in the team’s second-place finish. Krause finished with a time of 24:17.8, which was good for fifth place. Right behind her was Madison Kunst in eight place (25:01.8) and Ashlin Keyes in 11th place (25:42.3). WEM/JWP also had finishes from Faith Olsen (20th), Elizabeth White (24th), Lydia Huelsnitz (37th) and Molly Snesrud (39th).
Blooming Prairie’s top runner of the day was Gloria Hernandez, who finished with a time of 23:56.4, which placed her fourth overall. Chloe McCarthy was BP’s only other top 10 finisher,1 taking 0th place with a time of 25:38.1. Emily Anderson (17th), Emily Miller (19th), Asha Lighthizer (22nd), Abby Smith (25th), Melanie Winzenburg (29th), Isabelle Sunde (31st), Lauren Schammel (33rd) and Shanna Halverson (40th) rounded out the day for Blooming Prairie.
Medford was led by Isabel Miller, who finished in 12th place with a time of 26:08.4. Right behind her was Avery Arndt (27:04.6) in 15th place and Kristen Biebighauser (27:28.8) in 16th place. Medford’s other finishes came from Addison O’Connor (28th), Clara Thurnau (34th) and Coline Penet (35th).
Boys
On the boys side, WEM/JWP’s first-place finish was led by Landon Dimler, who finished in second place with a time of 18:32.0. Also in the top 10 were Jasper Morris (20:06.6) in sixth place and Josh Bengtson (20:17.7) in eighth place. Other finishes for WEM/JWP were Memphis James (13th), Gavin Krause (14th), Michael Adams (18th), Alexander Kleve (23rd), Derek Gustafson (25th), Zachary Groh (26th).
Connor Nelson (20:15.8) and Devon Nelton (20:19.1) led the way for NRHEG, with Nelson placing seventh and Nelton placing ninth. NRHEG also saw finishes from Jacob Karl (15th), Samuel Christensen (19th) and Eric Arvis (27th).
Blooming Prairie’s third-place finish mirrored Hosea Baker, who finished in the bronze spot with a time of 19:39.9, one of three sub-20-minute times. BP’s finishes behind Baker included Jesse Cardenas (16th), Jaxon Harberts (21st), Tyler Forystek (22nd), Stephen Fennel (24th), Elliot Swenson (32nd), Alexander Riley (39th), Samuel Michaud (41st) and Ben Riley (44th).
Despite only three runners and not fielding a team score, Medford saw three top 12 finishes. Cohen Stursa (20:01.1) finished in fourth place, Austin Erickson (20:01.9) was directly behind him in fifth place and Cohen O’Connor (20:41.4) finished in 12th place.
NRHEG, Medford and WEM/JWP will all be back in action Thursday, Oct. 7 when their boys and girls teams travel to the Waseca Lakeside Golf Course for the Waseca Invite.
Blooming Prairie will head to the Chatfield Golf Course on Tuesday for the Chatfield Invite.